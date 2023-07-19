Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Janata Dal-United President Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' has said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is an anchor of opposition unity and that the name ‘INDIA’ was decided for the alliance through consensus at the meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Referring to media reports that Nitish Kumar had raised questions about the choice of the name of the alliance of opposition parties, Singh said the JD-U leader did not have reservations.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Rape Case Against Man, Says ‘More Than a Year Is Sufficient for Woman to Realise If Marriage Promise Is False’.

“Nitish Kumar is the one who has brought the opposition together and a person who has brought everyone together can never be angry,” Singh told reporters.

Singh also took a dig at the BJP over the NDA meeting held on Tuesday and said no such meeting was held when they were part of NDA for five years during the Modi government.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Five Terror Suspects Radicalised by LeT Operative Arrested With Firearms and Ammunition.

“I was part of NDA for five years and to date PM Modi never called a meeting with NDA. Now why did he call for the meeting?... They will lose in the 2024 elections,” he said.

Lalan Singh alleged that BJP had got scared of 26 opposition parties coming together and had called the NDA meeting. He also said that about 15-16 parties were from the region which has less than 25 seats in Lok Sabha.

Asked about purported remarks of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi pertaining to Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, Singh said that the BJP leader has a habit of seeking publicity.

Earlier reports said that Nitish Kumar had asked how opposition alliance could be named INDIA. They also said that Kumar later agreed to the name.

The two-day meeting of leaders of opposition parties concluded in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This was the second meeting of opposition parties and the third meeting will be held in Mumbai.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said after the meeting that India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A will be the new name of the alliance of 26 Opposition parties who met in Bengaluru.

Opposition parties have also decided to form an 11-member coordination committee.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)