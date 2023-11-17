Guwahati, Nov 17 (PTI) A total of 15 opposition parties in Assam on Friday prepared a draft of a state-specific common manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, chief spokesperson of the alliance Akhil Gogoi said.

The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed on the lines of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also prepared a "chargesheet against the BJP" during a meeting of the parties.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Found Dead Wrapped in Plastic in Boyfriend's Fridge After Going Missing Five Months Ago.

Both the documents will be finalised in the next meeting on November 30 in Dibrugarh, he said.

The UOFA includes the Congress, AJP, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, CPI, Jatiya Dal-Asom, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML), AAP, AIFB, Shiv Sena (UT) and Karbi Anglong-based APHLC.

Also Read | Pig Butchering Aka Romance Scam: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Alerts Against Rising Threats in India As Several, Including Journalist, Duped.

"We prepared the common manifesto by including different points on a range of subjects. This will be finalised and signed in the subsequent meeting," Gogoi told PTI.

"Besides, a chargesheet against BJP's propaganda and corruption was prepared by us. We will finalise and sign it in Dibrugarh," Gogoi, an MLA and the chief of Raijor Dal, said.

All the parties decided to raise “corruption allegations against the chief minister ”, besides building public opinion against price rise, the old pension scheme and other crucial issues, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

In its last meeting on October 26, the UOFA had decided to put up one common candidate against every BJP nominee in the polls.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha constituencies and 126 assembly seats, besides seven Rajya Sabha berths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)