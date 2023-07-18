Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the next meeting of the like-minded parties take forward the agenda of opposition unity against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls and an 11-member coordination committee will be formed.

Kharge said the next meeting will discuss details like seat sharing.

“The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai; the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai,” Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Kharge also announced the new name for the opposition alliance - India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or I.N.D.I.A.

“Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Everybody has agreed upon this, and the resolution for the name was passed unanimously,” the Congress President said.

Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of opposition parties coming together.“NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier they didn't hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties) PM Modi is now afraid of opposition parties. We have gathered here to save democracy and the Constitution,” Kharge said.

Leaders of 26 parties concluded their meeting in Bengaluru. The first such meeting was held Patna on June 23 which was chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

