Cuttack, Mar 17 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Hanshita Abhilipsa and her husband Anil Mohanty, who were arrested in connection with a case of impersonation of government officials and cheating.

Justice R K Pattanaik allowed their release upon furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each with one solvent surety of the like amount.

The court, while granting bail, noted that a prima facie case was made against the duo for impersonating influential government officials.

The case was initiated following an intimation from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), which raised suspicion over the couple's claims during a visit.

Investigation revealed that Hanshita had “morphed” photographs with top bureaucrats to establish false credentials.

Hanshita was also found to have a “past criminal record” and allegedly concealed her identity while obtaining a passport.

The court directed the couple to surrender their passports, not leave the jurisdiction without permission, and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

