New Delhi, March 17: US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on her visit to India for the Raisina Dialogue, spoke at length about the political turmoil and turbulence in Bangladesh and stated that the United States was deeply concerned about persistent persecution of religious minorities in the country including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and others.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on a raft of issues, the US national intelligence chief was critical of the crumbling situation in Bangladesh and highlighted the Trump administration’s firm resolve in tackling the extremist forces and ‘Islamist terrorism’. She said that the Trump administration is focused and committed to defeat the ideology that promotes "Islamist terrorism" globally. Tulsi Gabbard Says ‘Turn to Lord Krishna’s Teachings to Arjuna in Bhagavad Gita in the Best and Worst of Times’.

Tulsi Gabbar, the director of National Intelligence further said, "The longtime persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration." According to her, the Trump administration has already begun talks with Mohammad Younus-led interim government in Bangladesh.

Tulsi Gabbar Interview

#Watch: "Persecution of minorities in Bangladesh a long-standing concern; Islamist terrorism a major cause of concern for President Trump" : US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) exclusively speaks to NDTV's Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV)#NDTVExclusive pic.twitter.com/FGyOeghHM6 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 17, 2025

She also spoke about the nefarious plots by extremist elements and terrorists in setting the stage for the ‘Islamic Caliphate’ in various parts of the world including Bangladesh, calling it a ‘global pattern’ and elaborated on how the Trump administration was prioritising its policies in dealing with such menace. Speaking to NDTV, she said, "The threat of Islamist terrorists and the global effort of different terror groups are routed in the same ideology and objective -- which is to rule or govern with an Islamic Caliphate."NSA Ajit Doval, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Discuss India-US Ties.

"This affects people of any other religion, other than the one that they find acceptable, and they chose to carry this out with terror and very violent ways and means," she added. She said that the US President has clearly stated its stand on defeating such designs of ‘radical Islamist terrorism’. "President Trump remains committed to identifying the ideology that drives Islamist terrorism and working to defeat this ideology and their ability to exact that terror on people," she told the leading television channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2025 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).