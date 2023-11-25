New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Other political parties may have millions of rupees but the AAP has the blessings of millions of people who have benefitted from schemes for free healthcare, good education and pilgrimages, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Interacting with elderly pilgrims scheduled to depart for Dwarkadheesh under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna, he said the Aam Aadmi Party will implement the scheme wherever it forms government.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: 68.24% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM, Says Election Commission.

Under the scheme, people aged 60 years and above are sent on pilgrimages fully sponsored by the Delhi government.

The AAP government in Punjab has also implemented the scheme for free pilgrimage and the first train for Nanded under it will be flagged off on Tuesday, the Delhi chief minister said, adding that he will attend the flag-off event.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: 'Muslim Reservations' in State 'Unconstitutional' and Insult to Dr BR Ambedkar, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"People often ask how do we manage to defeat the big parties. We send people on free pilgrimages and provide them with free medical treatment and good education for their children. Other parties may have millions of rupees we have blessings of millions that give us strength and confidence," Kejriwal said.

He said under the scheme, over 80,000 senior citizens were sent on pilgrimages across the country so far through 82 trains.

The Delhi chief minister said 780 more were going on pilgrimage of Dwarkadheesh and expressed pleasure that most beneficiaries were women.

Women are burdened with responsibilities to take care of their families and it was an opportunity for them to not only go on pilgrimages but also spend some time for themselves, Kejriwal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)