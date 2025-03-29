Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday condemned those responsible for the Kathua encounter, especially those from across the border, and said their actions will not weaken the bond of brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir or India.

He emphasized that the government is committed to protecting its people and unity.

Speaking to the media, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said, "Jammu and Kashmir has been facing this challenge for the past thirty years. Whether it's the Army, CRPF, or BSF, all forces are watching closely. No government, whether Delhi or Jammu and Kashmir, wants to see our children martyred. Those responsible for martyring our children, especially those from across the border, should understand that their actions are in vain. They will not weaken Jammu and Kashmir or India. Our unity cannot be broken by their violence. The sacrifices made by our youth, whether Hindu, Muslim, or from any community, show our strong bond and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir and India."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday laid a wreath and paid tribute to Head Constable Jagbir, who lost his life in an anti-terrorist operation 'Safiyan' in Kathua.

Four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down.

The operation is still ongoing as security forces continue to engage with the remaining terrorists.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat laid a wreath and paid tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the Kathua anti-terrorist operation.

The other three police personnel who lost their lives are Selection Grade Constable (SgCT) Balvinder Singh, SGCT Jaswant Singh, and SGCT Tariq Ahmed lost their lives in the Kathua anti-terrorist operation.

The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal. Security forces, including the J&K Police, Army, BSF, and CRPF, launched a search operation, leading to an initial exchange of fire. (ANI)

