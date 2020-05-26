India News | Out of 11 New COVID-19 Cases in State, 10 Are Mumbai Returnees: Tripura CM

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 26 (ANI): Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Tripura on Tuesday, out of which 10 people came from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

"11 people found COVID-19 positive in Tripura today. Among them 10 people have returned from Mumbai, Maharashtra by train and 1 person is a family member of BSF personnel of 86th Battalion," read a tweet by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Also Read | Haryana Records 94 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 33 from Gurgaon: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

As of Tuesday morning, the state had 194 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 165 cured and discharged patients, according to the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)