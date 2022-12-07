Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): More than 10,000 devotees of Kabir thronged to have darshan at Kabir's Taposthali situated at Bandhavgarh fort in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Wednesday, an official said. The followers arrived here to seek blessings of Kabir on the occasion of Aghan Purnima which is being celebrated today. These followers come from various regions and they walked for about 15 kilometres on foot in dense forests to reach the Taposthali. After that they bow down their heads and offer prayers at the Kabir's Taposthali.

Field Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Rajeev Mishra said, "The devotees arrive here in Kabir Cave every year. Upon reaching the cave, a fair was organised there and after that the devotees returned. We allowed the entry of the devotees from 8 am to 10:30 am on Wednesday in which around over 10,000 devotees have arrived here."

"There were movements of wild elephants in the area in the past. Therefore we appealed to people to participate in less numbers in the Padyatra. We also deployed our eight pet elephants on the spot for the safety of the devotees. Besides, there were sufficient staff and vehicles for the safety measures at the spot," Mishra added. (ANI)

