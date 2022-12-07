Mumbai, December 7: In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a man allegedly shot down two cows in Madikeri. As per reports, the incident took place in Guhya village near Siddapur. After killing the animals, the accused fled from the spot. The incident came to light after a complaint was filed against the accused at Siddapura police station.

According to a reports in the Times of India, the cows belong to C K Mani, a resident of Guhya. Police officials said that on Monday night, Mani's two cows of the many that he owns did not return home after grazing. Mani told cops that one of the cows returned home late in the night. Karnataka Shocker: Gang of Six, Including Three Women Smash Man’s Head With Stone in Bengaluru; Hunt Launched To Nab Killers.

However, he was surprised as the cow was seriously injured. As per reports, the cow had sustained a bullet shot and was treated for the same. A day later, Mani learned that his cows were lying dead inside a neighbours estate. Upon reaching there, Mani saw that his cows were shot dead in an estate owned by Narendra Naidu.

After the incident came to light, Mani filed a complaint against Naidu. In his complaint, Mani claimed that Naidu killed his cows., which had accidentally entered the neighbour's estate. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who has been at large after the incident. Karnataka Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife With Wooden Log After Scuffle Over Petty Issue in Mangaluru; Complaint Filed.

Meanwhile, villagers also said that in the past too, Naidu was involved in animal cruelty. Some also said that he had tied a cow of another farmer inside his estate and even deprived the animal of food and water.

