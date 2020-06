India News | 'Over 11.86 Lakh Migrants Have Left Maha in Shramik Trains'

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) A total of 11,86,212 migrant workers have travelled to their home states from Maharashtra in 822 'Shramik' special trains, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday.

He said special arrangements have been made to facilitate the travel of migrant labourers who are keen to return to their native states.

"From May 1 to June 1, 822 'Shramik' special trains have ferried 11,86,212 migrant workers back to their home states," Deshmukh stated.

At 450, a bulk of these trains had travelled to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar (177), West Bengal (47), Madhya Pradesh (34), Jharkhand (32), Rajasathan (20), Odisha (17), Karnataka (6), Chhatisgarh (6) among other states, he said in a statement.

These special Shramik trains are being deployed from almost all major railway stations across Maharashtra including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (136), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (154), Panvel (45), Bhiwandi (11), Borivali (71), Kalyan (14), Thane (37), Bandra Terminus (64), Pune (78), Kolhapur (25), Satara (14), Aurangabad (12), Nagpur (14) among others.

