Chandigarh: Coronavirus Lockdown Extended in Containment Zones Till June 30, Guidelines Issued For Opening of Salons, Barbershops, Private Offices

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, June 1: The Chandigarh administration on Monday extended coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30. Following the Unlock-1 guidelines of the Union MInistry of Home Affairs (MHA), the administration allowed people from other states to enter the union territory with e-passes. The UT administration also allowed private offices to operate with 75 percent staff so that social distancing could be maintained. Unlock 1: MHA Issues Guidelines for Lockdown 5.0, All Activities Outside Containment Zones to Open.

The Chandigarh administration also issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for barber shops and salon. As per the guidelines, salons and barber shops are allowed to open from June 1. The administration also asked the shop owners to clean the salons thoroughly on the first day. Barber shops and salon are also asked to clean their equipment with a solution containing 0.5 percent sodium hydrochlorine.

SOP issued by Chandigarh Administration for barber Shops And Salons:

Chandigarh Administration issues Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for hair salons and barbershops.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Y12GwkqkEz — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

In Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, 294 people have contracted coronavirus so far. Meanwhile, four people also lost their lives due to COVID-19. Currently, there are 90 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh as 199 people have already recovered. In Punjab, 2,263 people have contracted COVID-19. Out of the total infected people, 1,987 people have already recovered so far. Forty-four deaths were reported in the state. Meanwhile, in Haryana, 2,091 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, out of which 1,048 have recovered so far. Twenty people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". The guidelines have come into effect from June 1 and will be effective until June 30, 2020. “The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus,” said the MHA.