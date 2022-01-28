New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 164.96 crore with more than 48 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Friday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day, it said.

Cumulatively, 53,86,46,325 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 39,93,83,859 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively, 93,67,55,756 first doses have been administered and 70,19,10,757 second doses have been given.

In the 15-18 age group, 4,97,209 doses have been administered.

So far, 1,09,65,707 'precaution' doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

