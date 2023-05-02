Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has given over 29,000 government jobs to youths in the state so far.

He said his government has made the youth an equal partner in the socio-economic growth of the state by giving them employment.

Also Read | 'No Privilege Over Documents on Remission of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case', Gujarat Government, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

Mann was addressing a gathering during an event to hand over job letters to 200 youths in departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Cooperation, an official release here said.

It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that so far more than 29,000 jobs have been given to the youths, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Man’s Naked Body With Injury Marks Found Inside Water Booster Station, Police Suspect Murder.

He said the jobs were given only on the basis of merit, asserting that during earlier governments, the youth had to yearn long for employment.

Mann said the state government is accomplishing the gigantic task of giving jobs to the youth in a phased manner.

Transparency and merit are the two key pillars of this entire recruitment drive, said Mann, adding a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of 29,000 has been challenged so far in the court.

About the 'Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar' scheme, the CM said it will ensure that officers, especially deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners, will maximise their field visits, especially in villages, and interact with people and solve their issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)