Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] November 11 (ANI) Over 300 drones lit up the night sky in Dehradun on Monday night as the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) celebrated the state's Foundation Day with a grand drone light show marking 25 years since Uttarakhand's formation.

Organized under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the event showcased a blend of tradition and technology, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage, spiritual legacy, and natural beauty.

Also Read | Did Delhi Special CP Ravindra Yadav Confirm Red Fort Blast Was Caused by CNG Explosion? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

The "Make in India" drone fleet created a series of captivating formations, beginning with a depiction of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand -- illustrating the descent of the River Ganga through Lord Shiva's matted locks. Subsequent visuals portrayed 25 Years of Uttarakhand Statehood, the Om Galaxy, the Trishul and Damru, along with mesmerizing sky images of the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.

The show also celebrated Uttarakhand's cultural identity, featuring aerial renditions of the Himalayan Monal (the state bird), the traditional Chholiya dance, folk instruments, and figures dressed in Kumaoni attire. The finale showcased visuals representing helicopter aviation and the UCADA emblem, symbolizing progress and connectivity.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting: Polling Begins for Final Phase of Polls in 122 Constituencies (Watch Videos).

Speaking on the occasion, S. S. Tolia, Additional CEO of UCADA, said, "Uttarakhand is not only the land of divinity and natural splendor, but also a land of innovation and progress. This drone light show symbolizes our cultural identity while marking the beginning of a new era of creative tourism experiences."

He added that the initiative reflects UCADA's commitment to merging culture with cutting-edge technology to promote immersive and sustainable tourism experiences.

The drone show, featuring between 300 and 400 indigenous drones, stood as a visual testament to Uttarakhand's journey over the past 25 years -- from a land of gods to a state embracing the future through innovation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended a program held at the state's summer capital, Gairsain (Bharadisain), on the occasion of Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee year.

During the event organised in the Vidhan Sabha premises, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement. On this occasion, he also honoured the statehood activists by presenting them with shawls.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 142.25 crore in the district. These included the inauguration of 27 development projects worth Rs 43.63 crore and the laying of the foundation stone for 33 projects worth Rs 98.62 crore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)