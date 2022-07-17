Aizawl, July 17 (PTI) As many as 30,316 Myanmar nationals, including 11,798 children and 10,047 women, have taken refuge in various parts of Mizoram since the military seized power in the neighbouring country in February last year, a senior official said on Sunday.

Fourteen lawmakers are also among those who fled the trouble-torn country and moved to Mizoram, the official said, citing data compiled by the state home department earlier in the month.

Of the 30,316 people, profiling of 30,299 has been completed, he said.

Also, identity cards, certifying the holder as a refugee, have been issued to over 30,000 refugees.

The card, being issued by the state government, could only be used for identification purposes in Mizoram and would not be a valid document for availing government schemes.

"Identity cards are being issued for proper documentation of Myanmar nationals. It will also keep at bay individuals who might want to grant them Indian citizenship for vested political interests,” the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Each identity card stated that the bearer was a Myanmar national residing in Mizoram.

"This is just for identification and shall serve no other purpose, official or otherwise. It isn't transferable," specified the ID card, one of which was accessed by PTI.

According to the official, at least 156 makeshift relief camps have been set up by the government, NGOs, village authorities and Myanmar nationals in different parts of the state, with Siaha district housing the maximum number of shelter homes at 41, followed by Lawngtlai at 36 and Champhai 33.

He said that the state has so far sanctioned Rs 80 lakh as relief.

The official added that no Myanmar refugee had so far been involved in any law and order problem.

Six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual -- share a 510-km-long international border with Myanmar's Chin state.

Most Myanmar nationals are from Chin state, and share ancestry with the Mizos. (PTI COR)

