New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Ministry of Minority Affairs has implemented various welfare schemes for six Centrally notified minority communities and distributed over 4 crore scholarships for educational empowerment of students, said Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Naqvi said, "Since 2014-15 to till date, a total number of 4,00,06,080 scholarships have been distributed to the students belonging to economically weaker sections of minority communities, by incurring a total expenditure of Rs 11,690.81 crore."

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2020 of Parliament: Here’s the List of Bills For Consideration And Passing in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Today.

According to an official release, during the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20, the total fund allocated for the Ministry was Rs 21,160.84 crore and the actual expenditure was nearly 90.75 per cent.

It further said, "Rs 9,223.68 crore has been spent for providing scholarships to 3,06,19,546 beneficiaries under various scholarship schemes of the Ministry during the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20, out of which about 54% scholarships have been awarded to minority girl students." (ANI)

Also Read | Redmi 9i Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Redmi's Launch Event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)