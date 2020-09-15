Xiaomi owned Redmi is all set to introduce a new addition to its Redmi 9 series today. Redmi 9 series comprises of Redmi 9, Redmi 9A & Redmi 9 Prime. The company will officially launch the all-new Redmi 9i handset in India. The online launch event will commence at 12 Noon via Redmi India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the Redmi 9i event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi 9i Smartphone to Be Launched in India on September 15, 2020; Teased on Flipkart.

The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account since last week revealing its key specifications. A dedicated page with 'Notify Me' has been provided on Mi.com. Not much information about Redmi 9i has been revealed on the Xiaomi India website. According to the reports, Redmi 9i will come powered by a MediaTek Helio processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Ready to be a part of the #4GBClub? 🤩 📢 Gadgetwala @ankitv is hosting an exclusive #BigOnEntertainment party at 1️⃣2️⃣ noon tomorrow! 🔥 👉 Want in? Get notified: https://t.co/lMShYDOxds pic.twitter.com/PmHUirvuKs — Redmi India - #RedmiSmartBand is here! (@RedmiIndia) September 14, 2020

Xiaomi India website reveals the smartphone will be offered with big storage, decent camera setup, a massive battery. The handset will run on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The device is likely to come with a 3.5mm audio headphone jack & physical buttons on the right edge of the screen.

Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9i might get a starting price of Rs 7,999. This indicates that Redmi's upcoming handset may be a bit more expensive than the Redmi 9A phone.

