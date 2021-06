New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Fifty-three shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out near Kalindi Kunj Metro station in south east Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday and the fire department received information about it around 11.55 pm, a senior fire official said.

No one was injured in the fire, the official said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Kalindi Kunj Metro station, Madanpur Khadar. The fire was brought under control around 3 am, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)