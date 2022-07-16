New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said till July 15, as many as 545 vehicles were towed for improper parking in the bus lanes during the bus lane enforcement drive.

The drive was kicked off on April 1.

According to an official statement, over 50,000 no parking challans were issued against violators and 1,810 challans were issued against the bus drivers which includes 713 cluster, 939 DTC and 158 other buses.

After about four months of implementation of the bus lane drive, nearly 90 per cent of buses now ply in their dedicated bus lanes, the minister said in a statement.

"Have directed officials to open adequate numbers of enquiry counters and ensure public hygiene at both seating and utility areas for maximum passenger convenience. Our effort will be to modernise infrastructure and facilities at the terminals to make it world class soon," he said.

"Transport officials and terminal management team was directed to ensure smooth movement of buses at entry and exit to avoid long bus queues inside the ISBT," Gahlot added.

The minister on Saturday inspected bus lane and bus queue shelters between Ghazipur and Dilshad Garden and conducted surprise visit to Anand Vihar ISBT. PTI AKM

