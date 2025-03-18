Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI) Deputy leader of the opposition AIADMK in the Assembly R B Udayakumar on Tuesday claimed that the previous AIADMK regime distributed over 51 lakh laptops to government school and college students but the scheme was abruptly halted by the DMK government.

Drawing the attention of the Assembly House to the scheme launched by the AIADMK in 2011, Udayakumar, former IT Minister, said the then AIADMK government had distributed over 51 lakh laptops to students for free.

"We had then initiated the tender process for further distribution. It was unacceptable to say that we have stopped the scheme," he said during a debate on the Budget for 2025-26.

State Law Minister S Regupathy intervened to say that the scheme was stopped during the AIADMK regime.

While presenting the state Budget on March 14, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that 20 lakh college students would be provided laptops or tablets, and about Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

Regupathy also pointed out that the 'Thalikku Thangam' scheme of providing free gold for mangalsutra for poor women was also wound up during the previous AIADMK regime.

Earlier, initiating a debate, AIADMK legislator from Gudalur Pon Jayaseelan jocularly said his constituency was missing from the announcements in the Agriculture Budget presented on March 15.

"Just as you (the DMK) deplored that there was no reference to Tamil Nadu in last year's Union Budget, I would say that the state Agriculture Budget had no reference to my constituency Gudalur," Jayaseelan remarked.

Immediately, Thennarasu intervened and said, "One can understand if your Nilgiris district has been missed. There was an announcement for the entire district. But talking about a particular constituency is unacceptable."

In the Budget, Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam announced 'Malaivazh Uzhavar Munnetra Thittam' scheme for the welfare of farmers in the hill areas.

Turning to the plight of tea growers in Nilgiris district, Jayaseelam said the small tea growers were expecting an announcement on payment of arrears through Indcoserve - tea cooperative federation.

