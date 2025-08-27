New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Over 700 personnel from the Armed Forces and the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff are scheduled to participate in the Multilateral Exercise 'BRIGHT STAR 2025' from August 28 to September 10, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Wednesday.

According to the release, the upcoming edition will feature a comprehensive spectrum of military activities, including Live Firing by the three Services, showcasing the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, as well as a command post exercise to enhance joint planning, decision-making, and operational coordination.

Additionally, the Short Training Exercises would also be conducted by all three Services, focusing on varied aspects of modern warfare. There would be interactions with subject matter experts across multiple domains of contemporary military operations.

The participation of the Indian Armed Forces in this exercise underscores India's commitment to regional peace, stability, and security, while enhancing Jointness, interoperability, and cooperation with friendly foreign countries.

Exercise Bright Star is a multilateral exercise hosted by Egypt in conjunction with the US, dating back to 1980, and is among the largest Tri-Service multilateral exercises in the region. The exercise is held biennially, with the last edition taking place in 2023, which saw the participation of a host of nations, including India, along with its troops. (ANI)

