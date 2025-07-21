New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) More than 80,000 candidates have accepted undergraduate seats in the first round of Delhi University's (DU) seat allocation, according to official data released by the university on Monday evening.

According to the figures from the Common Seat Allocation System-Undergraduate (CSAS-UG) portal, 80,015 candidates accepted their allocated seats as of 7 pm on July 21. Of them, 31,088 have been approved by college principals and 17,702 have completed fee payment.

This year, the university has made 93,166 allocations against 71,624 seats across 69 colleges and 79 undergraduate programmes, indicating that internal movement and reallocations are expected in the subsequent rounds.

"More than 93,000 allocations have been done based on the pattern and requirement of previous years, as many students shuffle their seats from one college to another," a senior DU official told PTI.

The CSAS-UG system, which forms the basis of these allocations, factors in CUET-UG scores, candidate preferences and reservation norms.

The allocations span various categories, including Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Sikh Minority, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrants, Single Girl Child and Orphan candidates.

Under the Single Girl Child category, 1,325 allocations were made, while 259 orphan candidates -- 127 females and 132 males -- secured seats in the first round.

Candidates had until 4:59 pm on July 21 to accept their seats.

College-level verification and approval will continue until July 22, with the last date for fee payment set for July 23.

In a step towards transparency, the university has allowed candidates to view the minimum allocation scores and ranks for each programme and college.

These details are accessible through their dashboards and will also be published on the official admission website.

Meanwhile, allocations for performance-based programmes, such as Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, Percussion Music, Physical Education and Fine Arts, will be conducted in the third round. Candidates seeking admission in these categories have been advised to check the trial schedules on the respective college or department websites.

The second round of seat allocation is scheduled to be announced at 5 pm on July 28. The academic session for first-year students will commence on August 1.

