India News | Over 900 Shimla Sanitation Workers Go on Strike, Demanding Restoration of a 10 Per Cent Wage Component

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): More than 900 sanitation workers engaged under the Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification Society (SEHB) Welfare Workers Union went on an indefinite strike on Friday, demanding restoration of a 10 per cent wage component allegedly withdrawn by the authorities and implementation of the 4-9-14 pay scale pattern applicable to government employees.

The strike began despite the Shimla district administration invoking the Himachal Pradesh Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1973, prohibiting the proposed agitation, citing concerns over public health, sanitation and tourism during the peak summer season.

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Protesting workers said they were prepared to face action from the administration if their demands were not addressed.

"We have only two demands -- restoration of the 10 per cent wage cut and implementation of the 4-9-14 pay scale for SEHB workers," sanitation worker Jaswant told ANI during the protest.

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He said nearly 900 workers and their families were dependent on the wages earned through sanitation work and accused the administration of ignoring their grievances.

"If the administration wants to remove us from our jobs, they can do so. We are fighting for our rights," he said, adding that workers had already served a 14-day strike notice before launching the agitation.

The workers also claimed that while municipal taxes and user charges in the city were being increased by 10 per cent, sanitation workers had been denied similar benefits.

Supporting the agitation, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state president Vijendra Mehra accused the Municipal Corporation administration of failing to resolve workers' issues despite repeated negotiations over the last three years.

Mehra alleged that around 30 meetings had been held in the Labour Office, but senior officials, including the Municipal Commissioner and Joint Commissioner, did not participate meaningfully in the discussions.

He further alleged that the 10 per cent wage component was withdrawn despite ongoing conciliation proceedings and claimed the decision was taken in a general body meeting without a proper quorum.

"The workers had given a legal 14-day strike notice. Instead of resolving the issue through dialogue, the administration imposed restrictions under the Essential Services Act," Mehra said.

He warned that if the demands were not resolved through negotiations, sanitation workers in hospitals, hotels, sewage treatment plants, and other sectors across Shimla could also join the agitation in the coming days.

"This movement can spread across the city if the administration continues to ignore the workers' demands," he said.

On Thursday, Anupam Kashyap had issued an order under the Himachal Pradesh Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1973, prohibiting the proposed indefinite strike and directing sanitation workers to continue uninterrupted waste management services.

According to the district administration, the SEHB Society has been handling door-to-door garbage collection and waste disposal in Shimla since 2010, and any disruption could trigger a sanitation crisis in the hill town, especially during the ongoing tourist season.

The order warned that accumulation of garbage could adversely affect public hygiene, environmental safety and health, besides causing inconvenience to residents and tourists.

The administration also cautioned workers against abandoning duties without reasonable cause and said violations of the order would invite legal action under the Essential Services Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)