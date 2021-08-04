New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday said over 95,000 people have received anti-coronavirus vaccine doses the previous day with 45,314 of them getting the second jab.

A total of 1,02,95,389 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far, according to the city's vaccination bulletin.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 67 New #COVID19 Cases, 73 Recoveries, and Zero Deaths in the Last 24 … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Of the total 1,02,95,389 jabs -- 75,33,335 were first doses and 27,62,054 second doses.

Delhi had only four days of vaccine stocks left as on Wednesday morning, the bulletin claimed.

Also Read | Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali and Others Meet J & K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to Discuss New Film Policy For Kashmir.

The national capital had a balance stock of 7,26,040 coronavirus vaccines, of which 3,75,110 doses were of Covishield and 3,50,930 of Covaxin.

A total of 10,200 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on Tuesday. The national capital's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,75,539 doses daily, the bulletin stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)