Mon (Nagaland) [India], January 2 (ANI): Assam Rifles apprehended an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in Mon district on Saturday.

It also recovered one point 32mm Pistol and a Magzine which was handed over to the Police Station.

"Assam Rifles apprehended One OGW of NSCN(IM) at Phuktong #Mon, #Nagaland, recovered One point 32mm Pistol & a Magzine. OGW & recovered items handed over to the Police Station. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam@adgpi" tweeted the Public Relations Officer of Kohima. (ANI)

