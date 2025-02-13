Nainital, Feb 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday heard a PIL related to accidents caused by over speeding vehicles.

Citing the matter as very serious, a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Guhanathan Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani asked IG Traffic, Garhwal, to appear in person before the court on the next date of hearing of the PIL on February 20.

The court has also asked whether such sensors can be installed on the road which can inform the driver's family and the concerned police station when a vehicle is over speeding and help the police to issue challan.

Advocate Lalit Miglani had filed a PIL before the high court, saying that young drivers aged 18 and 25 years of age are causing deaths due to over speeding.

Modern vehicles have new technology and various new features. Being unaware of such features and using vehicles and speeding as a form of sport is one of the reasons of accident being caused in the hilly terrain of the state, the PIL said.

It was suggested in the PIL that for driving a vehicle of 1000 to 2000 CC, a person's age should be fixed at 25 years. Just as there is a provision for youngsters of 16 to 18 years to drive vehicles up to 50 CC, similarly the age for driving big vehicles should be fixed at 25 years, it said.

