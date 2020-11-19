Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) Overcast conditions led to dip in temperatures across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the meteorological department saying there is a possibility of rains or snowfall in at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir next week.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the Union territory with the minimum temperature settling at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius, down from Wednesday's 13 degrees Celsius.

According to the weatherman, light to moderate rains or snowfall is likely at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday next week.

