New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Overnight rains brought the mercury down in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 20.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, eight notches below the season's average.

Delhi recorded 7.8 mm rainfall and 72 per cent humidity till 8.30 am.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rains or thundershowers.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the minimum temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a high of 39.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 29 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)