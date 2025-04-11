Panaji (Goa) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Government of Goa's Coding And Robotics Education in Schools (CARES) Scheme has seen a surge in enrollment, growing from 5,825 students in 2022 to over 17,000 students in 2025. This initiative, launched in 2021, aims to equip students with essential skills through hands-on learning in coding, robotics, and emerging technologies.

The program has expanded to 206 government schools, a significant increase from 61 schools in 2022-23. This exponential growth reflects the overwhelming response and growing enthusiasm among students, showcasing a transformative shift in how new-age digital education is embraced in the state's public schools.

Also Read | Delhi EV Policy 2.0 Draft Explained: No CNG Auto Registration From August, Ban on Petrol, Diesel and CNG-Powered 2-Wheelers From Augsut 2026 Among Proposals To Curb Pollution.

CARES is specifically designed for students of Classes 6 to 8, offering a playful and accessible approach to complex skills. Lessons begin with visual storytelling, design thinking, and logic puzzles, gradually building to real coding and robotics tasks. These creative approaches foster curiosity and build a strong foundation in computational thinking before students move on to more advanced coding and robotics modules.

A key enabler is GOVIN, an offline-first coding platform developed for young learners in low-connectivity areas. This ensures that no child is excluded from the benefits of digital education, regardless of where they live.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Wanted Pakistan's Highest Award for Gallantry 'Nishan-E-Haider' Award for 9 LeT Terrorists Killed During 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

The CARES Scheme aims to empower students to think critically, collaborate, and innovate. By giving them tools to understand and shape the digital world, the program not only teaches them to code but also helps them build confidence and ambition.

As CARES continues to expand, it is setting an example of how government schools can lead the way in digital transformation - making sure every child in Goa has a chance to succeed in the digital age.

The program's growth is a testament to the increasing excitement and engagement among middle schoolers. The enrollment numbers have grown significantly over the years, with 5,825 students in 61 schools in 2022-23, 8,004 students in 110 schools in 2023-24, 10,562 students in 161 schools in 2024-25, and over 17,000 students in 206 schools in 2025-26.

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and its success reflects the government's commitment to providing quality education to its students. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)