Mumbai, April 11: To tackle Delhi’s long-standing pollution crisis, the newly elected Delhi government has introduced the Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0. As a major step under this policy, the draft version states that the registration of all new petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered two-wheelers and CNG Auto will be completely banned starting August 15, 2026.

The draft EV Policy 2.0, pending cabinet approval, outlines a phased plan to eliminate fossil-fuel vehicles. From August 15, 2025, new registrations for CNG auto-rickshaws and commercial three-wheelers will be banned. Existing CNG autos won’t get permit renewals, and those over 10 years old must switch to electric or be retrofitted with batteries. Rekha Gupta Led-Delhi Government To Begin Distribution of Ayushman Bharat Cards to Residents Today.

EV Policy 2.0: Public and Private Vehicles

Under Delhi’s upcoming EV Policy 2.0, all public service vehicles, including garbage trucks and solid waste carriers operated by MCD, NDMC and DJB, must switch to electric by December 31, 2027. The policy also targets a complete transition to electric buses used by DTC and DIMTS, while BS VI buses will still be allowed on interstate routes. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta-Led Cabinet Approves INR 2,500 per Month Scheme for Eligible Women.

For private vehicle owners, those who already own two vehicles will be allowed to buy a new one only if it is electric. The existing EV policy, which expired on March 31, has been extended by 15 days as the new draft nears finalisation. Officials added that some provisions, such as the two-wheeler ban, may still be revised before cabinet approval.

