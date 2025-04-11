New Delhi, April 11: Tahawwur Rana had aspired for Pakistan's highest award for gallantry in battle 'Nishan-e-Haider' for the nine Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who carried out the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008 and were gunned down by Indian security forces. The US Department of Justice, in a statement, has released a bit of intercepted conversation between Tahawwur Rana and Headley after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The statement says, "After the attacks were complete, Rana allegedly told Headley that the Indians 'deserved it'. In an intercepted conversation with Headley, Rana allegedly commended the nine LeT terrorists who had been killed committing the attacks, saying that '[t]hey should be given Nishan-e-Haider'- Pakistan’s 'highest award for gallantry in battle', which is reserved for fallen soldiers." Tahawwur Rana Case: NIA Begins 26/11 Plotter’s Questioning From Today To Unravel Complete Conspiracy Behind Mumbai Terror Attacks.

The statement said that Rana is to stand trial in India on "10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai". Rana is described as a convicted terrorist, a Canadian citizen and a native of Pakistan by the US. The US on Wednesday extradited Rana to India, which it said was a critical step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and scores of other victims who were killed in the heinous attacks.

In a detailed statement, the US has said that Rana, 64, is charged in India with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery, related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks committed by LeT, a designated foreign terrorist organisation. Tahawwur Rana, Key Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, Brought to NIA Headquarters in Delhi for Interrogation After Special Court Grants 18-Day Custody.

Describing the terror attacks, the US statement reads: Between November 26 and 29, 2008, ten LeT terrorists carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in Mumbai. They infiltrated the city by sea and then broke into teams, dispersing to multiple locations. Attackers at a train station fired guns and threw grenades into crowds. Attackers at two restaurants shot indiscriminately at patrons. Attackers at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel gunned people down and detonated explosives. Attackers also shot and killed people at a Jewish community center.

When the terror finally subsided, 166 victims, including six Americans, were dead, along with all but one of the LeT terrorists. Hundreds more were injured, and Mumbai sustained more than $1.5 billion in property damage.

The US said the attacks "were among the most horrific and catastrophic in India’s history". Ahead of the extradition, India had handed over detailed investigation reports, documents and evidence to prove Rana's involvement in the 2008 terror attack.

The US statement says that "India alleges that Rana facilitated a fraudulent cover so that his childhood friend David Coleman Headley (Headley), a U.S. citizen born Daood Gilani, could freely travel to Mumbai for the purpose of conducting surveillance of potential attack sites for LeT. As India alleges, Headley had received training from LeT members in Pakistan and was in direct communication with LeT about plans to attack Mumbai."

Among other things, Rana allegedly agreed to open a Mumbai branch of his immigration business and appoint Headley as the manager of the office, despite Headley’s having no immigration experience. On two separate occasions, Rana allegedly helped Headley prepare and submit visa applications to Indian authorities that contained information Rana knew to be false, the statement mentions.

Rana also allegedly supplied, through his unsuspecting business partner, documentation in support of Headley’s attempt to secure formal approval from Indian authorities to open a branch office of Rana’s business. "Over the course of more than two years, Headley allegedly repeatedly met with Rana in Chicago and described his surveillance activities on behalf of LeT, LeT’s responses to Headley’s activities, and LeT’s potential plans for attacking Mumbai", the statement further adds.

US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has said that on April 9, the United States extradited Rana, 64, to India "to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks."

She said, "The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism."

