Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Recalling the clash with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley a year back, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that points of friction remain between India and China in eastern Ladakh and asked "if there will be a return to the status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that existed before April 2020".

He said India lost 20 of its soldiers in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh and added that points of friction remain including Gogra heights and Hot Springs and Depsang Plains.

"Last year, on June 15, India had lost 20 of its soldiers in a face off against Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Galwan valley in Ladakh and even after one year of the incident, China continues to remain in control of land that was earlier in Indian control like in Gogra, Hot Springs. Will there ever be a return to the status that existed in April 2020?" he asked.

Owaisi alleged that the government has not held a press briefing or answered questions that have been raised about the Galwan valley incident by the Members of Parliament.

He claimed there is at least 1,000 sq km of land under the control of China where it is not allowing patrolling by Indian troops and said the Centre must tell people "when the land under the control of Chinese PLA will be taken back".

"Does the Indian government have a strategy to deal with this?" he asked.

He said despite incidents at the border, China was India's largest trading partner.

"Even after we have lost 20 soldiers in the Galwan valley incident, China is India's biggest trade partner in 2021."

He accused the Modi government of pursuing "wrong foreign policies".

"Due to the wrong approach of PM Modi, we will never be able to wage a war against Pakistan without watching out for Chinese Military reaction," he said.

Owaisi said that the BJP-led government has not lived up to the expectations of the people of the country.

India and China were engaged in a stand-off along the LAC due to the actions of the Chinese Army. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks and there has been disengagement of troops from the Pangong Tso area following an agreement. The two countries have held talks about disengagement from other points of friction. (ANI)

