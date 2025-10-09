Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Owner of the Tamil Nadu-based Sresan pharmaceuticals company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 children's deaths has been arrested and he will be brought to Chhindwara after completing the formalities in Chennai, a police officer said on Thursday.

The Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan was rounded up by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) last night and then he was arrested, he added.

Speaking to ANI, Chhindwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pandey said, "The SIT that left from Chhindwara has arrested Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan. He was rounded up late at night and then arrested. As part of the procedure, his medical examination will be done and other proceedings will be undertaken in Chennai. Then after he will be brought to Chhindwara."

Earlier on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh police also announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to the owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals. The state police had travelled to Tamil Nadu to arrest the company owner but were unable to locate him, prompting the announcement of the reward.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday informed that 20 children have died in the state after consuming the Coldrif cough syrup while five are undergoing treatment.

Of these 20 children, 17 are from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one is from Pandhurna district.

"20 children have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident from Chhindwara, Betul and Pandhurna districts. The state government is quite strict. The police teams from Chhindwara have reached Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of Coldrif manufacturing company and strict action is being taken into the matter," Shukla told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued a directive to all States and Union Territories, calling for strict compliance with the Drugs Rules, 1945, for the testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations.

In a letter dated October 7, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi emphasised the "critical importance of testing new materials, including the excipients, before their use in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations." (ANI)

