New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): As many as 17 MPs including Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, Deputy CAG Anita Patnayyak, along with staff present in the PAC meeting of July 10 have been asked to quarantine themselves after Additional Director of PAC U C Bhardwaj tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

According to sources, Bhardwaj has mild symptoms and following the norms, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has informed all MPs and other members and have asked them to quarantine them

The PAC meeting was held on Friday and was attended by all the members.

Chowdhury confirmed that an officer was found to be positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

