Mathura , Dec 7 (PTI) A portrait of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with PM Narendra Modi was presented to the prime minister in New Delhi.

The portrait was presented in Parliament House by Padma Shri recipient Krishn Kanhai.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: 4 More International Travellers Admitted to LNJP Hospital in Delhi Due to COVID-19.

A coffee table book was also presented to the prime minister, Kanhai said. Mathura MP Hema Malini was also present on the occasion.

Kanhai's father was also a Padma Shri recipient.

Also Read | Nagaland Firing Incident: State Govt to Ask Centre to Repeal AFSPA; Hornbill Festival Called Off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)