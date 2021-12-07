New Delhi, December 7: Four more international travellers were on Tuesday admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital's special facility for isolating and treating those infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said.

"There are a total of 30 people -- 25 positive cases and five suspected cases -- at the facility at present. All the four passengers who arrived on Tuesday are Indians," Medical Director of the hospital Suresh Kumar said. Also Read | Nagaland Firing Incident: State Govt to Ask Centre to Repeal AFSPA; Hornbill Festival Called Off.

Delhi reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday -- a 37-year-old fully-vaccinated man who arrived in the city from Tanzania. Also Read | BMC Denies Fraud Charges in Mumbai Coastal Road Project.

The man, a resident of Ranchi, travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week. He has mild symptoms.

The results of 12 of the 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday, with 11 of those being negative for Omicron.

