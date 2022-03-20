Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said that the pain and anguish of Kashmiri pandits are too real and tragic to be either ignored or manipulated.

Taking to Twitter, he questioned whether an Indian mode of healing and reconciliation in Kashmir could be developed.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests 49-Year-Old Woman With 23 Grams of Heroin, Valued Over 20 Lakh, Says Report.

"The pain and anguish of Kashmiri pandits are too real and tragic to be either ignored or be manipulated. People of Jammu and Kashmir deserve peace, justice and fraternity. I have said this in the past as well, can we develop an Indian mode of healing and reconciliation in Kashmir?" Gogoi tweeted.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the ongoing controversy over the film 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Also Read | N Biren Singh To Be Manipur CM for Second Consecutive Term, Announces BJP.

The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)