Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 3 (ANI): A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF troops for surreptitiously crossing the international border in Punjab's Amritsar, Public Relations Officer (PRO), BSF said in an official statement on Monday.

The legal formalities of handing over the dead body of the Pak intruder to Ramdas police station are being carried out, the PRO added.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: 4 Men Break Into House, Sedate Owner and Mutilate His Private Parts; Motive Remains Unclear.

According to the statement, "On 03rd Mar' 2025, during the morning hours, alert BSF troops on duty observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder, who surreptitiously crossed the IB (International Boundary) and started approaching the border security fence, taking advantage of undulating ground and wheat crops, in the border area near Village--Kotrazda of district Amritsar.

"Attentive BSF troops immediately challenged the intruder, but he did not stop his advance and started running towards the border security fence. Noticing his aggressive gesture, the troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder in self-defence and neutralized him on the spot. On searching the area carefully, one Mobile phone was recovered from his possession," the PRO added.

Also Read | None Should Be Excluded From Judicial Service Due to Disability, Says Supreme Court.

Vigilant and dutiful BSF troops once again successfully foiled the nefarious intentions of the cross-border terror-syndicate to carry out this infiltration bid in the Indian territory from across the border, the PRO said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)