Palghar, Dec 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly cooked up his own kidnapping story to extract money from his father, police said on Sunday.

The Valiv police here received a complaint from a resident of Fatherwadi area in Vasai that his son had gone out of the house on December 7 but did not return.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Alcoholic Son Beheads Mother in Sitapur After She Refuses To Transfer Land in His Name.

The police registered a missing case on December 8.

While they were conducting a probe into it, the complainant received a call from his son stating that three persons had kidnapped him, kept him in captivity, and were demanding a ransom of Rs 30,000, failing which they would kill him, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Burnt Alive After Car Suffers Tyre Burst, Rams Dumper Head-on on Bareilly-Nainital Highway (Watch Videos).

The son also sent a QR code to his father for the payment.

Four police teams were then formed and they searched for the man in Vasai, Virar, Nallasopara and other places, the official said.

After working on various leads, the man was traced to Vasai phata on Saturday.

When the police enquired with him, they came to know that he wanted money from his father which the latter was not ready to give. Hence, he concocted the kidnap drama to extract money from his father, the official said.

The police have detained the 20-year-old man and further probe is on into the matter, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)