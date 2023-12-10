Bareilly, December 10: Eight people were charred to death after a horrific head-to-head collision between a dumper and a car on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway, in the Bhojipura police station area of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, officials said. According to eyewitnesses, the car suffered a tyre burst resulting in a head-on collision with a dumper coming from Uttarakhand.

The collision was followed by a loud explosion as the two vehicles went up in flames, sources said, adding that locals residing nearby rushed out of their homes and informed the police. A police team soon arrived at the spot after receiving word of the accident and fire tenders were brought in to douse the flames. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Killed As Car Collides With Truck and Catches Fire After Being Dragged On Highway Near Bhojipura (Watch Video).

Car Caught Fire After Colliding With Dumper

Several people feared dead as truck collides with car on Bareilly-Nainital highway pic.twitter.com/PoWNusCsMu — NDTV (@ndtv) December 10, 2023

However, the trapped occupants of the car were burnt alive as the doors were locked from inside. The two occupants of the dumper were critically injured, officials said. SUV Catches Fire After Accident in UP's Bareilly, Eight Charred to Death.

Bareilly SSP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan on Accident

#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly SSP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan says, "Near Bhojipura, an accident occurred on the highway... A car collided with a truck. The car got dragged and then caught fire... The car was centrally locked, hence the people inside the car lost their… pic.twitter.com/HtfUUB8bSK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 10, 2023

The local Special Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed the death of all eight occupants of the car, saying the vehicle was headed from Bareilly to Baheri. The SSP informed that the police took possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, adding that a child was also among the deceased.

Further details are awaited.

