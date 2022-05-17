New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Popularity, heritage value, job creation possibilities and accessibility will be some of the key parameters in selecting five markets for redevelopment by the Delhi government as announced in the Rozgar Budget for 2022-23, officials said on Tuesday.

The first meeting of an eight-member committee was convened on Tuesday and the parameters for the selection of markets for redevelopment were discussed, said Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal, who is a member of the panel.

The committee will submit its report to the Delhi government by May 20.

"While selecting five markets for redevelopment, the panel will screen markets for their popularity, footfall, heritage value and accessibility.

"We will also consider the market's potential of generating additional jobs after the redevelopment and also look for the possibility of revenue generation," Goyal, who was present in the meeting, told PTI.

Only those markets which have applied on the government's portal for redevelopment will be considered for selection, he said, adding the second meeting of the committee will be held in a day or two.

Under the Delhi government's project, markets will be beautified and civic amenities enhanced so that footfall increases as so does business, Goyal said.

Fifty prominent markets in Delhi, including those in Kamla Nagar, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash-M block, Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Karol Bagh, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar and Palika Bazar have sought redevelopment under the project.

The committee for the selection of five markets for redevelopment comprises representatives from the School of Planning and Architecture, the Public Works Department, the Delhi Jal Board and two traders' associations.

The panel is being headed by the chief project manager of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation, officials said.

Earlier, the Delhi government had invited applications from various market associations for redevelopment from which five markets will be selected. The last date for submitting the online application was May 6.

The retail market redevelopment project, announced in the Rozgar Budget 2022-23, seeks to upgrade five selected markets from all over Delhi in the first phase.

Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the programme in the 2022-23 financial year and it is estimated that 1.5 lakh job opportunities would be created through the initiative.

The Delhi government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop the selected markets to create job opportunities by stimulating business activities there.

