Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI): The 11th Pay Revision Commission on Friday recommended a minimum salary of Rs 23,000 to the Kerala government employees.

The recommendation was one among the others that the Commission made in its report which was submitted to the state government. The Commission, headed by former bureaucrat K Mohandas, handed over the report to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Considering the financialconstraints of the government and the need to cut short the expenditure, only minimum hike and allowances has been suggested, it said. The report recommended increase in the minimum salary of the government employees to Rs 23,000 from the present Rs 16,500 and the maximum to Rs 1,66,800 from Rs 1,40,000 now. The revised salaries may be implemented with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019, the Commission said. A minimum pension of Rs 11, 800 and a maximum of Rs 83, 400 were also recommended. The employees, about to retire this year, may be given an extension in service for one year, it said. An additional Rs 1,000 to pensioners aged above 80 and Rs 1500 special allowance for village officers were among the recommendations.

The ceiling of pension gratuity may be increased to Rs 17 lakh from Rs 14 lakh at present.

There is no recommendation for service weightage due to the financial constraints.

The report suggested increasing paternity leave to 15 days from 10 days.

