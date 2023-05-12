Hardoi (UP), May 12 (PTI) Panic gripped the Murauli Katheria village in the district after a leopard attacked and injured six people, a senior official said on Friday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shashikant Amresh said a team has reached the village which is under the Sandi police station area and orders have been given to put up a cage to catch the leopard.

He said the animal attacked the people on Thursday evening and it has not been sighted on Friday as it probably disappeared into the wild.

The panic stricken-villagers told newspersons that the leopard was sighted in the area on Thursday evening.

The leopard was first sighted by Ramu Kushwaha and Govind, residents of the Murauli Katheria village.

Kushwaha was sitting outside his home while Govind was cutting fodder when the leopard attacked them, the villagers said.

As a crowd gathered the leopard entered the hut of Ramladaiti and then attacked a number of people as they tried to drive it out.

Bhagwan Sharan, Rakhi Yadav, Rambabu and Usha were also injured, the villagers said.

Later the village head informed the forest department and the local police. The villagers have been asked to remain alert, the DFO added.

