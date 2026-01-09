Ghaziabad, January 9: Local police have arrested a cook working at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after a video allegedly showing him spitting on chapatis before baking them was widely circulated on social media. The incident, which has sparked significant public outrage over food hygiene standards, led to the immediate arrest of the suspect on Thursday evening, January 8, 2026.

The alleged act took place at an eatery known as ‘Chicken Point’ (also referred to as 'A-One Chicken Point'), located on the Delhi-Meerut Road near the Vardhman Puram police outpost. According to police reports, customers at the establishment noticed the cook spitting on the dough and chapatis while preparing them. Spit-Gate in Ghaziabad: Cook Caught Spitting on ‘Roti’ at Wedding Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

The customers recorded the act on their mobile phones and the footage subsequently went viral, prompting the Madhuban Bapudham police to take swift action.

The accused has been identified as Javed Ansari, a resident of Muradnagar town. Following his arrest, police confirmed that he has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for contaminating food and potentially spreading dangerous diseases. Spit-Gate in Ghaziabad: Man Spits on Rotis Before Baking Them in Tandoor, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Suryabali Maurya stated that the eatery is owned by an individual named Waseem. "We are currently probing whether the owner was present at the outlet during the incident and investigating his potential role," Maurya said.

In addition to the criminal charges, the police are scrutinizing the validity of the eatery's operating license. Reports have been formally submitted to the food safety and health departments to initiate further legal and administrative action against the owner.

This incident follows a string of similar cases in Uttar Pradesh, which recently prompted the state government to introduce stricter ordinances regarding food contamination. Under these new regulations, individuals found guilty of deliberately contaminating food with human waste or spit can face up to 10 years in prison. Authorities continue to encourage the public to report such health violations directly to the police for immediate intervention.

