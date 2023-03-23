New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Members of a parliamentary panel on law met top Supreme Court judges, including CJI D Y Chandrachud, on Thursday and discussed "out-of-the-box" ideas to help the poor and needy get timely justice and to relieve the burden of undertrials lodged in prisons.

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Personnel, headed by the BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi, interacted with Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the senior-most judge after the chief justice of India, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is the next in line to the next head of the Indian judiciary over the issues.

CJI Chandrachud, sources said, noted that family disputes were on the rise and family courts were overwhelmed by such cases. He observed that divorce cases at times run for eight years and motor insurance companies appeal till the highest court for even claims of Rs 1 lakh, adding to the burden of the courts.

During the interaction, they also discussed possible ways to lessen the burden of undertrials languishing in prisons across the country, the sources said, adding that as per estimates, undertrials comprise 75 per cent of the jail population.

It was suggested that those who have spent more than half of the sentence for their crimes can be released in case the crime they are charged with is not a heinous one.

There were also discussions on ways the law could help nearly 8,500 Indians lodged in prisons of nearly 69 countries, the sources said.

While Justice Chandrachud is the patron-in-chief of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Justice Kaul is its executive chairman.

NALSA provides free legal services to the weaker sections of the society and organises Lok Adalats for amicable settlement of disputes.

