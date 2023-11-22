New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik visited the Ayushman Bhava Health Ministry Pavilion on Wednesday at the 42nd edition of the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF), held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

As per an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "Padma Shri, Khel Ratna Arjuna Awardee, India's First Woman Paralympic Medalist and President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Deepa Malik is the national ambassador of the TB Mukt Bharat campaign and a Ni-kshay Mitra herself."

Addressing the gathering at the Ayushman Bhava Health Ministry Pavilion, Deepa Malik, who is also the national ambassador of the Tuberculosis (TB) Mukt Bharat campaign and a TB survivor herself, reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of achieving a TB-free India by 2025.

The Paralympic athlete also said that every person should pledge allegiance to become Ni-kshay Mitra to at least one TB patient so as to expedite the process of establishing a TB-free nation.

"Every citizen should pledge to become Ni-kshay Mitra to at least one TB patient to accelerate our journey towards becoming a TB-free nation," said Deepa Malik.

Underscoring "health is the ultimate wealth", Malik urged participation in the Jan Aandolan movement to contribute to building momentum to ensure India becomes free of TB by 2025, according to the release.

The Paralympic Medalist also highlighted and impact of becoming a Ni-kshay Mitra.

Elaborating on her support for the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, Malik further added "I had become a Ni-kshay Mitra to 10 TB patients this year, all of whom are now doing well and cured of TB."

She also recounted her story of becoming a TB survivor, emphasizing that while the treatment is physical, the first step of recovery commences with mental well-being, focusing on maintaining a positive mindset and rising above the stigma surrounding this condition.

As per the release, Malik further added that with the right guidance, nutrition and care, it is entirely possible to overcome this condition.

Applauding the commitment and impact of caregivers, Deepa Malik emphasized that caregivers play a critical role in the successful recovery of a TB patient.

"Reiterating that treatment is fully possible and accessible at various TB centres, she urged patients to complete their treatment in its entirety and not be discouraged by the duration and effects of this condition," said the release.

She appealed to the public to rise above the stigma associated with this condition and extend their support wholeheartedly to eliminating TB from this nation, it added.

She underlined that adopting a holistic approach and maintaining a positive outlook towards the healing of TB patients will play a key role in their motivation to defeat this condition and recover completely, stated the release.

"Ni-kshay Mitra" is an initiative that provides additional diagnostic, nutritional, and vocational support by elected representatives, corporates, organisations, NGOs, and individuals to those undergoing TB treatment.

The theme of this year's pavilion of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, United by Trade", while the theme of the Health Pavilion is "Ayushman Bhava". (ANI)

