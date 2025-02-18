New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', which in its latest edition featured eight episodes involving noted personalities from different walks of life besides one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has notched up huge digital engagement, marking a milestone in the programme's journey since 2018.

Government sources said on Tuesday, the day its last episode was broadcast, that the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) content in its eighth annual edition garnered over 30 crore views and 1.5 crore engagements on Instagram alone, while generating over 3 lakh posts on X.

The sources noted that there was a lot of curiosity as the annual event transformed itself from a big townhall into a more candid and conversational setting involving much fewer students, and asserted that the change has been "a transformational success".

The PCC this year debuted on February 10 with Modi interacting with 35 students drawn from across the country at Sundar Nursery on various facets of exams like preparation, handling pressure and even leadership lessons.

It was followed by seven episodes which had the likes of actor Deepika Padukone, boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru speaking to students on a host of issues.

Noting that the prime minister's episode resonated deeply with students, parents, and teachers across the country, officials said its candid and interactive manner touched the right chord.

"The overwhelming response and heartfelt appreciation for the prime minister's open and insightful discussion reaffirm how Pariksha Pe Charcha has grown from a one-time event into a true institution-an initiative that students and parents eagerly anticipate each year," a source said.

The videos, featuring both the prime minister's interaction and celebrity-led discussions, drew a lot of appreciation from students, amplifying the programme's reach and impact, they added.

From a simple initiative in 2018, the PPC has now transformed into a truly impactful exercise with nationwide appeal, looked forward to by the young minds year after year, they said.

In his remarks to inquisitive students, Modi spoke on issues such as leadership, meditation, exams Vs knowledge to focusing like a batsman in action in a nearly hour-long episode.

