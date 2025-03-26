Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has recommended a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven "stringent" airfare pricing regulation mechanism for monitoring airfares, saying the current regulatory framework under the DGCA "lacks" the capacity to proactively regulate them.

The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in its 375th report "Demands for Grants (2025-26) Of Ministry of Civil Aviation" also recommended that the DGCA be empowered with quasi-judicial authority to impose temporary price caps or penalties on airlines engaging in "exploitative" practices.

The panel, headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, in its report, has also recommended developing a mobile application, "Airfare Vigil," on the lines of the cVIGIL mobile app of the Election Commission, to empower citizens to report instances of "arbitrary airfare pricing".

The timeline for implementation should span 18-24 months, with Phase I focusing on high-traffic routes within six months and nationwide rollout completed by 2026, as per the report, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and presented in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"The Committee, while examining the Demand for Grants of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for 2025-26, recommends the establishment of a stringent airfare pricing regulation mechanism under the framework of an AI-powered predictive monitoring system, tentatively named "AirPrice Guardian," the Parliamentary panel said in its report.

This system should aim to address consumer grievances related to unpredictable and "exorbitant airfare" surges, particularly during peak travel periods and emergencies, while ensuring transparency and fairness in pricing practices, it said.

"The Committee notes that the current regulatory framework under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lacks the capacity to proactively monitor and regulate airfare trends, necessitating a transformative approach leveraging advanced technology," it stated.

It also said that the proposed "AirPrice Guardian" system will utilise machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics to forecast airfare trends based on historical data, demand patterns, fuel costs, seasonal fluctuations, and external factors such as festivals or emergencies."

By establishing dynamic fare bands for each route, updated quarterly through predictive models, this system will empower regulators to monitor deviations in real-time and take preemptive action against "excessive pricing", the Parliamentary panel said in the report.

The committee recommended that "DGCA be empowered with quasi-judicial authority to impose temporary price caps or penalties on airlines engaging in exploitative practices".

Additionally, the report stated, a "Pricing Transparency Index" should be developed to rate airlines on their adherence to fair pricing norms, with this information made publicly available through a consumer-facing portal.

The committee also recommended that the existing Tariff Monitoring Unit (TMU) within the DGCA be revamped with AI-driven tools for real-time data analysis and anomaly detection.

In alignment with the ministry's focus on regional connectivity under the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, the committee "underscores that airfare monitoring must extend to underserved routes to prevent excessive fares that undermine accessibility," it said.

A portion of the funds should be allocated for this scheme and that should be utilised to integrate fare monitoring mechanisms into regional connectivity projects, the report stated, adding that this will ensure that affordable air travel remains a cornerstone of India's aviation growth strategy.

Highlighting the need for public awareness campaigns to educate consumers about their rights under this new regulatory framework, the committee recommended the development the mobile app, saying this app will allow users to upload evidence such as screenshots of ticket prices and contextual details, with features like real-time geo-tagging, automated complaint tracking, and time-bound resolution mechanisms.

Upon submission, users will receive a unique ID to track their complaint status, ensuring transparency and accountability, it said.

Besides, the app will also include safeguards against misuse, such as filtering duplicate or frivolous complaints, while allowing anonymous submissions to encourage wider participation, the committee said in its report.

"Airfare Vigil" will be integrated with the AI-powered "AirPrice Guardian" system, enabling citizen reports to complement predictive analytics in identifying exploitative pricing patterns. This initiative will foster participatory governance by involving citizens in airfare regulation while strengthening DGCA's ability to address consumer grievances swiftly and effectively," it said.

The committee also said "given the Ministry's overall revenue expenditure allocation of Rs 2,330.31 crore and capital outlay of Rs 70 crore for 2025-26, it recommends reallocating from underutilised allocations (such as Air India liabilities) toward developing and implementing this airfare monitoring system."

The committee in its report said it "believes that implementing "Air Price Guardian" and "Airfare Vigil" will address long-standing consumer grievances regarding airfare volatility while fostering transparency and accountability in India's aviation sector."

"By aligning this initiative with broader policy goals such as regional connectivity and sustainable aviation growth, it will not only protect consumer interests but also strengthen India's position as a global leader in aviation innovation and regulation," it said.

