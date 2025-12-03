New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar on Wednesday raised concerns over Agra's development being hampered by the strict Taj Trapezium Zone and NGT regulations.

During the winter session of the Lok Sabha, Chahar stated that the city's iconic Taj Mahal, while a global attraction, has become a "curse" due to strict regulations under the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) and NGT norms, which hinder industrial growth and job creation.

Also Read | Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session To Be Held From December 8 to 14 in Nagpur Amid Local Body Elections in State.

He emphasised Agra's strategic location, citing its connectivity via expressways, and proposed establishing an IT hub to boost employment and development, preserving the Taj's beauty while promoting growth.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that all AI apps and AI models covered under the recently notified Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act are protected, reassuring citizens that their personal data is secure.

Also Read | Tatkal Tickets: Railway Rolls Out OTP Verification for Tatkal Bookings at Physical Reservation Counters To Curb Misuse.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today, the Minister responded to a member's concerns about data privacy, noting that the DPDP Act protects citizens' data and that there was no prior mechanism to protect personal data.

"Before this Act, there was no mechanism by which the personal data could have been protected," the Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

Acccording to Minister Vaishnaw, the Act was notified on November 13, and "this has created a totally new regime of protection for the citizens' data, and that is the spirit with which we are working."

Because of the DPDP Act, Minister Vaishnaw, as part of his reply to suplementaries in Lok Sabha, said, "now anybody who uses personal data of any user, any citizen of India will basically have a protection mechanism through which consent would have to be taken, data minimization would have to be done, the right to forget will have to be done, and the purpose will have to be very clearly defined."

The government notified the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025, on November 14, 2025. This marks the full operationalisation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act).

Together, the Act and the Rules form a clear and citizen-centred framework for the responsible use of digital personal data. They place equal weight on individual rights and lawful data processing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)